'Let's try the unreal' - Kylian Mbappe aims for ambitious Cristiano Ronaldo target after notching 400th career goal in France win

Mbappe is only 26 years of age, so has many seasons with club and country ahead of him. With that in mind, he sees no reason why he should not be looking to emulate the achievements of five-time Ballon d’Or winner CR7.

He said: "400 doesn't impress people, if you want to be in that circle that shocks people, you have to score another 400. Cristiano Ronaldo's 1,000 goals? That's unreal. But let's try the unreal, we have to try, we only have one career."

Mbappe is arguably at his peak right now, with it on him to ensure that those standards are maintained when chasing down more major honours with Real and France. He added on silencing any doubters in his homeland: "I had to be the best version of myself so we could go to the World Cup. Last year was difficult for me with the national team, this season I had to show that the national team is important to me.

"On a mission? Everyone knows and can talk about football, but playing in a World Cup… only those who have played in it know that it's special, it's a privilege to represent your country in the eyes of the world."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!