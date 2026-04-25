Tottenham reach agreement to sign Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi - but deal hinges on one guarantee

However, the uncertainty of Tottenham’s status in the top flight is the primary hurdle for the deal to be fully ratified. Currently sitting just two points adrift of safety, the club cannot finalise the terms for several summer targets until they mathematically guarantee their Premier League spot for the 2026-27 campaign. Senesi is understood to be impressed by the project De Zerbi is attempting to build in North London, but his commitment to the move is firmly predicated on Spurs maintaining their top-flight status.