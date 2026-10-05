‘Thomas Tuchel got it wrong’ - England boss given centre-half selection advice after snubbing Man Utd stalwart Harry Maguire & benching Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite

Asked if, with the likes of Maguire missing, the Three Lions are lacking experience and leadership across their back four, former England B international Stubbs - who was speaking in association with Gambler Media - told GOAL: “At this moment in time, it looks that way.

“In terms of their experience, yeah. Because I think when you look at the starting line-ups, there's been a real inexperience to them. Marc Guehi probably being the most experienced. And he's not, I would say, very experienced in terms of international football.

“So it is, for me, England's weakest part of their team. And Thomas Tuchel needs to find the right balance. Because I think as well as having experience, there doesn't seem to be the right balance in the back four right now. And they look a little bit nervous. They look a little bit fragile.

“Obviously, you've got a new keeper [James Trafford] who's played the first two games in behind, which takes a while. But for me, and I'm not just saying this because it’s him, but I'm surprised that Jarrad Branthwaite is not pushing.

“As a natural left-footed, left-sided player. I don't know how he's done in training. Maybe he might start the next game. But for me, maybe not in terms of his last game at Everton, but before that, he's been very impressive. And for me, he must be very close to getting that international cap. And then obviously, it's what he does with it.

“It's a headache for Thomas Tuchel right now, I think England's backline. Because he's got lots of people asking lots of questions about the balance. And I think what we've seen in the summer in terms of the World Cup, I like Thomas Tuchel, but he got it wrong.”