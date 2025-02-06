Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl star and soccer influencer: Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's football journey - from recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo and meeting Lionel Messi to NWSL ownership

While Mahomes' focus is on chasing a fourth title on Sunday, his off-season is likely to include more dalliances with the other 'football'

Super Bowl LIX is just days away, as the Kansas City Chiefs look for an historic three-peat, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Still just 29, Mahomes is going in search of his fourth ring on Sunday, when the Chiefs take on the Philidelphia Eagles in New Orleans. If he can become the first QB to win three-successive Super Bowls, then Mahomes' claim to be the greatest of all time will grow significantly stronger.

Mahomes, however, is keen to be more than just an NFL quarterback. He is keen to take on the role of owner, influencer, and advocate for other sporting leagues around the U.S. - most notably, soccer. He and his wife, Brittany, are co-owners of NWSL side Kansas City Current and minority owners of MLS outfit Sporting Kansas City. They have proved to be influential figures for both, too.

Brittany is a former pro, having played collegiately with the Texas-Tyler Patriots and briefly in Iceland with UMF Afturelding. She joined the Current's ownership in 2020, followed by Patrick in 2023. Since then, the pair have been seen regularly supporting both clubs, while their influence in the wider soccer sphere is growing.

In a sense, the Chiefs QB has become one of the NFL's biggest American soccer supporters in recent years.