Sonia Bompastor, Alessia Russo and the biggest winners and losers of the 2024-25 Women's Super League season

Unbeaten Chelsea ran away with the title for the sixth-straight season, but there were plenty of talking points all the way down the table

And so another Women's Super League season comes to a close. It was certainly a memorable one, with Chelsea hitting remarkably new heights with their sixth league title in a row. The Blues went without defeat all year in the competition, while breaking their own record for points accrued and equalling that for most wins. It has not been a bad way for Sonia Bompastor's tenure to begin - and it could get better yet, with the FA Cup final to come this weekend.

There wasn't a great deal of change in the spots immediately below them, either. Arsenal, in the Champions League final later this month, qualified for Europe again by finishing second, with Manchester United to join them on the continent after recovering from the disappointment of missing out last time around. Again, the Red Devils' season can still get better, too, as they will be out to defend their FA Cup when they take on Chelsea at Wembley in a few days' time.

But it wasn't all smiles. This was a massively underwhelming season for Manchester City, for a plethora of reasons, and it was Crystal Palace who occupied that unwanted relegation spot, forcing them to return to the second-tier just 12 months after getting out of it. They were not the only sides left disappointed by this year's events, either, as GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the 2024-25 WSL season...