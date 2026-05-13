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Ryan Reynolds calls Rob Mac a 'sick f*ck' after huge Wrexham future announcement
Mac confirms when the Kop will open
Mac has officially gone on the record to manage supporter expectations regarding the redevelopment of the iconic Racecourse Ground. After months of speculation, the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star has confirmed exactly when the "butts in seats" phase will begin for the highly anticipated new Kop stand.
Speaking to Collider, Mac stated: “I am going to say this publicly, just because it is easier once you say it publicly. It is going to be ready for the start of the 2027-28 season. It is going to be open for business, and that means butts in seats. Not next season, but the season after that. There will be people sitting in the seats, watching football, eating concessions, and hopefully we will be in whatever league we're in.”
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Reynolds’ hilarious tribute to his partner
The announcement prompted a classic comedic reaction from Reynolds, who praised his partner’s legendary tenacity in navigating the red tape and construction hurdles that have delayed the project. The Deadpool star admitted he is constantly in awe of how Mac handles the immense pressure of running a football club while simultaneously upgrading its infrastructure.
Reynolds said in the same interview: “This man makes things happen. I’ve got to say, if you tell Rob 'impossible,' you watch his pupils suddenly dilate, and something happens internally, like he gives himself rabies and then just goes after the problem like a sick f*ck.”
Transforming the Racecourse Ground
Since the takeover in 2022, the stadium, now known commercially as the Stok Racecourse, has undergone a radical facelift. The owners have already installed under-soil heating, improved drainage, and goal-line technology to ensure the ground meets the standards of the higher divisions. The new Kop project is the most ambitious step yet, set to bring the capacity to over 18,250.
The expansion is designed to make the venue a four-sided stadium again, capable of hosting top-tier fixtures. Beyond domestic success, the redevelopment is aimed at making the ground UEFA Category 4 compliant. This status would allow the North Wales venue to potentially host international games and major European competition matches in the future.
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What comes next?
The stadium news comes as Wrexham prepares for the premiere of "Welcome to Wrexham" season five, which documents their journey in the Championship. Despite the challenges of competing in the second tier, the owners remain fully committed to their long-term goal of reaching the Premier League. The infrastructure investment is viewed as a vital foundation for that dream.
While fans may have to wait until 2027 to sit in the new stand, the plan ensures the club is future-proofed for elite-level football. The new Kop will include safe standing areas, hospitality suites, and improved accessible seating, potentially even serving as a host venue for an future Women’s World Cup bid. For Reynolds and Mac, the mission to scale the heights of the English game is far from over.