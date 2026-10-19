No phones allowed! Roberto De Zerbi enforces strict new rules as winless Tottenham attempt to fix crisis

Explaining the rationale behind his new rules, De Zerbi stressed the need for genuine connection. "We worked on the pitch, we stayed together - we removed phones from breakfast, lunch and dinner to stay together because now it is like [phone] all the time," he told reporters.

The Italian confirmed the Spanish trip involved serious discussions regarding their poor form. "We had two or three important meetings speaking about football, our situation and how everyone has to take responsibility," he added. "And nothing more. There were some dinners just for the players, some dinners just for the staff.

"As a coach you understand you have to improve, you have to change the situation and you try to find all solutions.

"I already did this type of training camp two times with Marseille and it was a good solution. I spoke with the club, with Vinai [Venkatesham], with Johan [Lange], with the owner and together we took the decision, but it's nothing special. It's just to spend more time together because in pre-season we couldn't.

"We had many new players and players who came back from the World Cup. Three or four days together without family, putting the club at the top of their priorities, is normal and is good."

Despite the clampdown, De Zerbi insisted the squad could explore the city during their downtime. "Yes, with freedom," he concluded. "With no military rules. I love freedom."



