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Arsenal & Man City hijacked! Roberto De Zerbi reveals how he convinced €115m Sandro Tonali to join Tottenham project and become Spurs' new leader
Beating the Premier League giants
De Zerbi has shed light on how he managed to secure the signature of Tonali in a staggering £100 million deal, despite heavy interest from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal. The Italian midfielder, who joined Newcastle in the summer of 2023, won the 2024-25 EFL Cup and scored 10 goals in 110 appearances during his time at St James' Park before committing to Tottenham this summer on a long-term contract until 2032. For De Zerbi, who took over at Spurs in March 2026, the 26-year-old was always the essential component for his long-term vision.
Reflecting on the successful pursuit, De Zerbi told Sky Sport Italia: 'If I really did convince him, then I can only be happy about that. I told him the truth, because I always tell players what I really think. I believe he is a player who has always been a leader in every squad he played, so here with a team that is in the process of reconstruction, he can have an important role. I was already watching Tonali when he was playing for Brescia, my hometown club and the team I support. At the age of 18, he already looked like a veteran. I think this is something that I and Tottenham can offer him more than other clubs.'
- AFP
Building from the brink of disaster
The appointment of De Zerbi came at a turbulent time for Spurs, as the coach was initially tasked with navigating a difficult relegation battle during the final weeks of the previous campaign. Having previously proved his tactical pedigree in England by guiding Brighton to European competition for the first time in their history during the 2023-24 Europa League campaign, the 47-year-old successfully avoided the drop with Tottenham and is now looking to implement his signature style with a squad built in his own image.
'This is my first "real" season at Tottenham, the last was about survival, but this time we can start building something lasting in the most difficult league in Europe,' De Zerbi explained. The manager’s experience at Brighton and Marseille has prepared him for the pressures of the Premier League, but he acknowledges that his current task is a unique challenge.
Cultural shifts and Argentine inspiration
A key part of De Zerbi’s philosophy involves fostering a sense of togetherness that he feels is sometimes lacking in English football culture. Highlighting the contrast between the two countries, the manager noted: 'You do experience football in a different way in England. There are fewer training retreats, which are important opportunities to spend time together. But it’s also true that in Italy there is a lot more pressure, and we often bring it upon ourselves. If you spend time together as a group just to pass time, then you may as well just stay at home.'
He pointed toward the recent success of the Argentina national team as the ultimate blueprint for what he hopes to achieve in London. 'If you spend that time well, creating cohesion and connection with each other, then that is fundamental,' De Zerbi explained. 'Just look at the Argentina squad at the World Cup, their team spirit pushed them beyond their limits. It’s not easy, but I think it can be built here too, every bit as important as the style of football.'
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Creating a new identity in North London
Addressing the cultural difference in team bonding between Italy and England, De Zerbi is determined to foster stronger off-field connections at Tottenham to help his record signing settle in and thrive under Premier League pressure. With Spurs set to kick off their new season away at Brentford on August 22, the Italian tactician is eager to build maximum cohesion as quickly as possible.
De Zerbi explained: 'In Italy the players do go out together a lot, but I try to bring some of that to my teams, a few dinners together. When I was at Marseille, I organised a training retreat for that reason, so it wasn't just football, but our lives that we were sharing.'
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