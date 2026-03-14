Rob Mac bizarrely reveals he made video call to David Beckham from inside stadium during Wrexham's FA Cup loss to Chelsea

While the Beckham cameo provided a lighthearted moment, the reality on the pitch was a grueling battle that saw Wrexham lead twice before eventually falling 4-2 in extra time. Despite the defeat, Reynolds remained moved by the effort of the squad against elite opposition.

"That was a big, big moment, I think, for all of us," said Reynolds. "And the fact that we took Chelsea into extra time, it took them extra time, a red card, six subs to take us out, was a feeling I don't think I can… words are too clumsy to describe that feeling for this community and this town and this stadium.

"History is written by the victors, but on rare occasions, sometimes the loser walks out of the stadium victorious. And I felt like this club, this town, this team, everybody was in that moment together, and they felt like that was a win. Just a huge, undeniable win to have a match like that with that level of tension. The Chelsea players came here with absolute class. We hung out on the pitch afterwards, and just chatted, and I don't know, it felt like real humanity in that moment where everybody had a lot of respect for each other, and it was just beautiful."