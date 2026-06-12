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Richarlison to be ‘collateral damage’ in huge transfer window for Tottenham as ex-Spurs star predicts how many signings Roberto De Zerbi will want
Spurs have been dragged into relegation battles
Ange Postecoglou brought a 17-year wait for major silverware to a close when overseeing a Europa League triumph in 2025, but a 17th-place finish was endured domestically. Another tumble into that position just above the Premier League trapdoor was taken in 2025-26.
Spurs - having moved Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor in and out of their dugout - eventually dragged themselves across the safety line, with enigmatic Italian coach De Zerbi delivering on his initial remit.
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Richarlison's record at Tottenham: Goals & games
Forward momentum must now be established, as a standing inside the fabled ‘Big Six’ faces plenty of uncomfortable questions, with shrewd recruitment required in 2026 as failings across recent windows are rectified by throwing more money at long-standing problems.
Useful funds will be raised from sales, with some prominent figures expected to be ushered towards the exits. There is every chance that South American forward Richarlison will form part of that pack.
Acquired for £50 million ($67m) from Everton in 2022, the 29-year-old frontman has registered just 32 goals through 133 appearances. He did manage 11 crucial efforts in the Premier League when aiding a push for top-flight survival, but more is demanded from those filling the central striking berth.
Will Richarlison be sold in the summer transfer window?
With that in mind, and there only being 12 months left to run on Richarlison’s contract, has the time come to move the Brazil international on and reinvest elsewhere while a sizable fee can still be demanded?
When that question was put to Murphy, the former Spurs midfielder - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with NetBet World Cup betting - said: “I think so. The problem is [Dominic] Solanke has got lots of attributes that De Zerbi would like. De Zerbi loves a high press and he likes intense football. Solanke at his best is brilliant at that, but he just can't stay fit. When you look at that, and obviously he's not getting younger, then I think De Zerbi will bring in a striker.
“I probably think Richarlison could be collateral damage in that because he's not really got the fans behind him. He tries his best. He doesn't have the quality that the Tottenham fans want to see leading in the line. I think a striker inevitably will come through the door.”
Murphy added on the minimum number of additions that Spurs will be hoping to welcome onto their books in what is shaping up to be another busy and hugely important summer: “I think De Zerbi will want to bring in at least four, maybe more, but probably down the spine. I know they've brought in [Marcos] Senesi, who's a seasoned pro in the Premier League, wonderful passer of the ball, send it forward.”
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Senesi already signed as Spurs target more additions
Argentine centre-half Senesi, who will officially join Spurs on July 1, has been acquired as a free agent - meaning that no transfer kitty has been eaten into there. He will add more top-flight pedigree to De Zerbi’s squad following a four-year stint at Bournemouth.
Further targets will already have been identified by those in the corridors of power at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It is likely that a proven goalscorer figures prominently on that shopping list, with any deal that sends Richarlison to pastures new helping to free up space for another potential match-winner to join the ranks of a club that is hoping to start looking upwards once more - rather than shooting anxious glances over collective shoulders.