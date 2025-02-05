Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak & 15 players who will define the 2025 summer transfer window

The January window has only just shut, but that just means we have an even better idea of who will be on the move at the end of the season

The transfer market rumour mill moves at an unrelenting pace. As soon as one window closes, speculation over what might happen when the next one opens goes into overdrive, such is the nature of the business that is modern football.

However, the winter window that has just slammed shut has unquestionably provided us with a clearer understanding of what the summer has in store for the European game's top teams and most high-profile players.

So, which big names are likely to be on the move at the end of the season? And which clubs will be leading the race to sign them? GOAL breaks it all down below...