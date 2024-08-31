Chelsea's dealings have been an absolute farce - but Raheem Sterling has hit the jackpot with Arsenal loan: Winners and losers of the 2024 summer transfer window after Kylian Mbappe realised his Real Madrid dream while Liverpool and Barcelona struggled to get deals done

Which coaches will be delighted with their club's business and which players will be devastated by how things panned out?

The European transfer window slammed shut on Friday night, with a number of the continent's top clubs leaving it right until the last minute to try wrap up deals, with Raheem Sterling joining Arsenal from Chelsea and being promptly replaced at Stamford Bridge by Jadon Sancho.

Overall, spending was down this year, for a variety of reasons. England's elite remain wary of falling foul of the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR), while many Saudi Pro League sides were either unable or unwilling to splash anything like the same cash as last summer, which resulted in less money flooding into Europe - a major issue for those leagues struggling to make any money out of the sale of TV rights.

However, there were still plenty of major moves, which delighted some supporters and upset others. So, who were the big winners and losers of the window? GOAL breaks it all down below...