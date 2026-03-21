Getty Images Sport
Pep Guardiola confirms Gianluigi Donnarumma WON'T start for Man City in Carabao Cup final against Arsenal
Trafford handed Wembley start
Trafford is set to start in goal for Man City as they face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Despite returning from Burnley to find himself playing second fiddle to Italy international Donnarumma, the 23-year-old has been given the nod for the trip to Wembley. The decision comes amid growing speculation regarding the Englishman's future. Guardiola remained cryptic about whether Trafford will remain at the club beyond the summer, suggesting that the goalkeeper's focus must remain solely on the task at hand.
- Getty Images Sport
Guardiola addresses goalkeeper frustration
Trafford recently admitted he did not expect to be behind Donnarumma in the pecking order this season. When questioned about these comments, Guardiola remained firm on his selection policy while acknowledging the player's potential dissatisfaction.
"Players can be happy, unhappy. it is what it is," Guardiola said. "They have to be here to do the best they can do and after we will see what happens at the end of the season. The important thing is they have to be ready."
Impact on the Premier League title race?
This match could have a mental impact on the team in the Premier League title race, but Guardiola said he wasn't sure whether Sunday's win would help City get back into the title race. "I don't know," the City boss said. "I said before, of course winning helps just for the fact that winning helps. We can win on Sunday and then be bad in the league. I learned that in many competitions and many games with a short time of recovery you have to have the ability to forget and move forwards."
- Getty Images Sport
City’s quest for silverware
Following the final at Wembley, City will then prepare to face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals after the international break. After that, Guardiola's men will return to focus on the Premier League, where they sit second with 61 points from 30 matches, nine points behind leaders Arsenal. The Cityzens will be looking to secure the remaining title they could still be chasing, having recently been eliminated in the Champions League round of 16 by Real Madrid.
Advertisement