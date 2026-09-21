Arsenal make FINAL decision on Noni Madueke's future amid Juventus and Atletico Madrid interest

Arsenal have no intention of parting ways with Madueke during the upcoming January transfer window. Arteta still views the 24-year-old winger as a crucial part of his squad at the Emirates Stadium, despite his limited league involvement.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are fully prepared to reject any approaches for the forward this winter. Even as domestic frustrations mount for the player, Arsenal remain completely committed to keeping their attacking unit intact.

Arteta simply does not want to lose senior depth midway through a demanding campaign. Madueke remains firmly in the manager's immediate plans.