Newcastle? Tottenham? Endrick gets Premier League transfer advice from fellow Brazilian & former Man Utd star as he is ‘too good not to play’ at Real Madrid

Asked about Endrick’s situation and what needs to happen next, Anderson - who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “He's too good not to play. Before I go to Manchester United, I have some propositions to go Roma, to go direct to Barcelona. Jorge Mendes came to me and said, ‘Anderson, no, you go to Porto, play for Porto, learn, and after Porto, you go to another club’.

“I think Endrick wanted to go direct to Real Madrid. Real Madrid is not an easy club to play for. It's very hard to play for Real Madrid. Real Madrid always buy top, top players. Always go for the top, top one.

“If you take Casemiro. Casemiro was bought from Sao Paulo to Real Madrid. Real Madrid give him to Porto. I think stays one or two years at Porto. After that he came back to Real Madrid, look at the player he is. This happened to me, happened to [Angel] Di Maria, happened to David Luiz.

“If I'm him, I go to one club where I can have minutes. Where I can play all the season. Ok, I want to go to the Premier League. Where I can I go in the Premier League? Where I can play? I know I'm going to play down.

“I give you an example - Newcastle, I can go Newcastle. I can go to Tottenham. It's good for a top player. I can go to one club where I can play more games. Can be competitive as well. I think if he put that in his head, he can become a good striker, the number nine. He can be a very good number nine. He has power, power in the legs, he's strong, he's a fighter.

“If you're ok, I want to stay in Real Madrid to fight for my position, I understand that. But if I'm him, I go out for more games. When I come back, I come back a little bit stronger. Because I don't think he's going to play for Real Madrid.”