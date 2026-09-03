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The new Kevin De Bruyne? Rayan Cherki is more of a Santi Cazorla clone as ex-Man City & France star explains fellow countryman’s best qualities
End product: Cherki's goals & assists alongside two trophies
Creative influences are always much sought-after in world football, with players that possess the ability to pick the tightest of locks and deliver moments of match-altering brilliance worth their weight in gold and goals.
Performers that occupy the archetypal No.10 berth are often of the more mercurial variety, with there a confidence and swagger to their game which sets them apart from mere mortals. French maverick Cherki has become a fan favourite in Manchester due to his dancing feet and colourful character.
A man snapped up from Lyon for just £34 million ($46m) during the summer of 2025 registered 10 goals and 15 assists across a debut campaign in England that delivered FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs. He then went to the World Cup finals with his country.
City are looking for somebody to provide attacking inspiration for them from a deep-lying playmaking post - having seen De Bruyne fill that role for them with distinction across 10 memorable years prior to his emotional departure in 2025.
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Can Cherki become a De Bruyne-esque influence for Man City?
Quizzed on whether Cherki can become De Bruyne-esque, Sagna - who was speaking on behalf of Wiz Slots - told GOAL: “To have another De Bruyne, good luck! Kevin set the standard really high, but he's a player that can destabilise anything, he can create out of nowhere - he is using right foot, left foot, as Santi Cazorla used to do.
“He's clinical in front of the goal, he's smart, he loves football, he's having fun, all the signs and all the boxes are for him to be a great football player. But it's how much do you want to be the best? How much do you want to challenge yourself every weekend? How much do you want to see your name in the line up? When you take this to him, of course the result is amazing.”
Should Cherki be starting every game for Man City?
Cherki was signed by Pep Guardiola, but is now working under the tutelage of Enzo Maresca. He did not see as much game time as he had hoped at the 2026 World Cup, and is having to prove his worth to another demanding coach.
Asked if the 23-year-old should be starting every game for City, as he is too talented to leave on the bench, Sagna added: “No one should have the right to play and start automatically.
“He's an amazing player, of course, and for me he should be a player that starts. But at the end of the day, he has been on the bench and it worked well for City. Maybe the coach was not happy about that little 10% he was talking to him about, but he found fire in him because he didn't accept being on the verge of being substituted and that made him react [when two goals in a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace].
“So that's proof that no one should be starting every game because also when you start every game you're in a comfort zone - you forget to push yourself, depending on the character. Sometimes you can, because you know you're good, you don't give that little extra 10% and it makes a difference. So it woke up something inside him and now he's aware that I have to be careful, this has to be my standard, assist or goal every single game, because he's able to do that.”
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Man City fixtures 2026-27: Lampard & Coventry next up
City have taken six points from two Premier League fixtures this season - seeing them to top spot in the table - and will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to newly-promoted Coventry and the familiar face of Frank Lampard.
Cherki will be hoping to figure prominently in that contest - having opened his goal account at Selhurst Park - with consistency challenges being put to him that will ultimately determine whether he is great, or just very good.
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