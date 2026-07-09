VIDEO: Morgan Rogers ambushed by 'trainee reporter' as England star pressed to name Three Lions' fastest player

Spence used this moment to ask about the truth regarding the rumours of the fastest player in the Three Lions squad. He asked: "There's been a lot of speculation in recent weeks about who's the fastest in the squad. Is it true that Djed Spence is fastest in the squad?"

Rogers burst out laughing before finally giving his full attention to the unique question and dragging Anthony Gordon's name into the competition. The Villa star replied: "Let's just say I wouldn't bet against you in a race," he told Spence. "But there's a couple saying that they might have you. Anthony Gordon being one of them so I'd like to see that race. We'll see who wins. But I wouldn't bet against you."