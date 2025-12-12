Will Mohamed Salah play against Brighton? Arne Slot confirms planned talks with Liverpool forward over potential return after week of mutiny

Two-time title winner Salah, who has spent eight memorable years on Merseyside, has not taken kindly to seeing bench duty across three consecutive top-flight fixtures. He saw no game time as Liverpool were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw away at Leeds.

Speaking to reporters after that contest at Elland Road, as his restricted role and working relationship with Slot were addressed, Salah said: "Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That's how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games so I can't say they keep the promise.

"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club."