What have you done for me lately? As attention turns to 2025, GOAL looks at where all 29 MLS teams need to go from here

The offseason is officially here: The LA Galaxy are your 2024 MLS Cup Champions, putting a bow on a stupendous season in thrilling fashion with a 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls at Dignity Health Sports Park Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd.

Of course, the old adage in sports applies: What have you done for me lately? Now attention turns to preparation for 2025 - and teams are locking in. Whether that's addressing coaching and front office vacancies, or communicating with scouts about transfer business in the winter window, it's eyes forward.

Some clubs, such as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Wilfried Nancy's Columbus Crew, had excellent regular seasons - and their rosters are practically ready to compete in 2025, minus a few moves. Others, such as the San Jose Earthquakes and Chicago Fire, need to completely re-evaluate their team to compete in 2025. And then there's squads such as the Vancouver Whitecaps, Real Salt Lake and Charlotte FC - all of whom made the postseason, but crashed out in the first round.

How do they take the next step? GOAL looks at where all 29 MLS teams need to go from here.