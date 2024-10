This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Imagn Austin FC announce hiring of USMNT assistant and former FC Dallas manager Nico Estévez as head coach Major League Soccer USA FC Dallas Austin FC Austin hopes the former FC Dallas and U.S. assistant will bring the club back to prominence after a disappointing season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Austin turn to Estevez as new head coach

Estevez previously coached FC Dallas

Move will likely come as surprise to USMNT Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Article continues below