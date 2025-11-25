'There may have been mistakes' - Raphinha blames himself for injury absence being longer than expected but Barcelona star eager for return against Chelsea

The winger explained that eagerness to return too soon ultimately led to complications. "There may have been mistakes... or there may not have been," he told reporters. "The first relapse was partly my fault, and I can take responsibility for the second one as well. I wanted to be back as quickly as possible, and I made a mistake, hence the relapses.

"I can take responsibility for that, because in the end, I do things, and if I think they won't help me, I should be the first to say no. I take responsibility for both relapses because I wanted to be back on the field as soon as possible to help the team. I made a few mistakes, and that's why I had those two relapses.

“It was a difficult time. I'm someone who always wants to be with the team, and spending these two months without being able to play was tough, and I need to get back into match fitness. I hope to return to the form everyone knows."

