Nukul

Nukul Jashoria

European football editorAn experienced media professional with a strong background in content strategy and editorial leadership, I earned my Journalism bckground from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, in 2019. A firm advocate of authentic journalistic practice, I once dreamt of becoming a cricketer but eventually found my true calling in sports journalism, turning passion into profession. Over the years, I have worked with leading organisations such as NDTV, Times Now, where I worked as a TV man, and Sportskeeda, where I built a reputation for insightful sports coverage, compelling storytelling. I also have a knack for investigative stories. 

Areas of Expertise:

News writing & editorial leadership, Fan engagement

European football insight, Transfer market dynamics

Premier League, Champions League coverage

My Football Story: Football has always been more than just a sport for me, it’s been a passion shaped by iconic figures and unforgettable moments. Growing up, I became a devoted Bayern Munich supporter, idolising the legendary duo "Robbery" of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, whose flair defined an era. Beyond the Bundesliga, I was equally drawn to the drama and intensity of the Premier League, making me a true follower of the European game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s journey has also been a major inspiration, his relentless pursuit of greatness sealing my love for the sport. Among the countless memories, Mario Gotze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final stands out as one of my favourites, an unforgettable moment in football history.

Articles by Nukul Jashoria
  2. 1. FC Union Berlin v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
    J. KimmichGermany

    German captain sidelined with ankle issue

    Germany captain Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg after suffering an ankle injury in training. The Bayern Munich star midfielder, who has been a key figure under Julian Nagelsmann, will travel with the team but won’t feature, leaving Ridle Baku in line for a rare start at right-back.

  6. GFX Cristiano Ronaldo Carlo AncelottiGetty/GOAL
    C. RonaldoC. Ancelotti

    Ancelotti demands Ronaldo invite him to 1,000 goal milestone celebration

    Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his full belief that Cristiano Ronaldo will achieve the incredible 1,000-goal milestone before hanging up his boots. The Brazil coach reflected on his time at Real Madrid and lauded the professionalism of Ronaldo, comparing him to Luka Modric. The Italian tactician even joked that he expects an invitation to celebrate with his former player when the record is broken.

  8. FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2025AFP
    JuventusSerie A

    Ex-Liverpool chief Comolli named new Juventus CEO

    Juventus have confirmed the promotion of Damien Comolli to CEO, just months after he arrived to oversee the club’s sporting department. The French executive replaces Maurizio Scanavino following a reshuffle approved by the board of directors. Backed by owner John Elkann, Comolli will now lead the Bianconeri’s long-term rebuild on and off the pitch.

  9. Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Quarter-final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
    D. UpamecanoBayern Munich

    Bayern defender addresses transfer talk as Real Madrid circle

    Dayot Upamecano has addressed ongoing uncertainty over his Bayern Munich future as several European giants circle ahead of a possible free transfer in the summer. The French defender has yet to agree a new deal with Bayern and insists his focus remains on performance, even as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League clubs prepare their approach. Upamecano has promised to make the “right decision” when the time comes.

  10. FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-VILLARREALAFP
    Z. ZidaneReal Madrid

    Zidane teases imminent return to coaching amid strong links to France job

    Zinedine Zidane has sparked renewed excitement about his managerial comeback after stating that his return will happen “very soon.” The former Real Madrid coach has been out since 2021, but with Didier Deschamps set to leave the France job after the 2026 World Cup, speculation has intensified. Zidane’s comments at recent events suggest the wait may finally be nearing its end.

  3. GFX Neymar Cristiano Ronaldo Karim BenzemaGetty/GOAL
    NeymarCasemiro

    'The best' - Casemiro defends Neymar and 'different' lifestyle

    Casemiro has backed Neymar as Brazil's most decisive player as the Selecao prepare for the 2026 World Cup. Neymar's fitness issues have deprived him of a place under Carlo Ancelotti, sparking fears he will not be at the tournament next year. However, the Manchester United midfielder argued that the team should adjust tactically to give the Santos forward freedom, citing how Argentina played around Lionel Messi on their way to glory in 2022.

  4. Genoa v AS Roma - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    GenoaSerie A

    Italy legend named Genoa boss but he's already suspended for first game

    Daniele De Rossi has been officially appointed as Genoa’s new head coach, replacing Patrick Vieira after the club’s difficult start to the Serie A campaign. However, the Roma and Italy legend will not be on the bench for his first match against Fiorentina. A suspension from his final game in charge of Roma, ironically also against Genoa, still needs to be served, meaning his return begins from the stands.

  5. Luis DiazGetty Images
    L. DiazA. Hakimi

    Luis Diaz didn't deserve red despite Hakimi injury, says Kroos

    Toni Kroos has hit out at the decision to send off Luis Diaz during Bayern Munich’s win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, insisting that "it wasn't a red card”. The German and Real Madrid legend believes referee Maurizio Mariani was influenced by Achraf Hakimi’s injury rather than the tackle itself. Diaz, however later apologised publicly, while Bayern backed their forward.

  6. Leroy Sane Germany 2025
    L. SaneGermany

    Sane overcomes Nagelsmann fears to seal Germany return

    Leroy Sane has returned to the Germany squad for the final World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia, with Julian Nagelsmann also handing a shock first senior call-up to Koln’s breakout talent Said El Mala. The national coach says Sane has “earned his nomination” after previously casting doubt on his future with the national team due to his summer transfer to Galatasaray.

  9. SSC Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
    A. ConteSSC Napoli

    Conte praises Frankfurt's 'catenaccio-style' display vs Napoli

    Napoli were left frustrated after being held to a goalless draw by Eintracht Frankfurt at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, extending their run without a win in the Champions League. Antonio Conte praised Frankfurt’s “Italian-style catenaccio” approach, while lamenting his side’s missed chances and lingering absences. The result leaves Napoli with four points from four games and work to do to stay in contention.

  10. Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
    A. HakimiO. Dembele

    PSG rocked as Hakimi & Dembele ruled out for weeks after Bayern clash

    Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed a double injury setback following their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, with Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele both ruled out for several weeks. Hakimi suffered a severe ankle sprain after a reckless challenge, while Dembele sustained a calf issue. Both will be reassessed after the international break, heightening concern ahead of a congested fixture run.

