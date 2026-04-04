Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal's 'ball of poison' loss to Man City in Carabao Cup final will hurt for 'the next 30 years'

The Spaniard insisted that the memory of the defeat must serve as a permanent lesson for his developing side. He believes that the bitterness of losing a major final is a necessary catalyst for future success.

"During the first part, it’s like a ball of poison that you have in your tummy," Arteta admitted, as quoted by The Guardian. "Take that out as quick as possible. How can I use that to make myself better, to make the team better?"

"There is a part that I think has to be there and I think this is not going to go in the next 30 years. Because when you have the opportunity to win a final in Wembley, you have to get it done. So that has to stay there. And that’s part of who you’re going to be in the next few weeks, in the next few months, in the next few years. Learn from that and make sure that that fire is still in that belly, remembering what happened."