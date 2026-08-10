'I love this club' - Micky van de Ven commits future to Tottenham with new contract

Tottenham have officially announced that Van de Ven has signed a new contract with the club, rewarding the defender for his meteoric rise since joining from VfL Wolfsburg in August 2023. The Dutchman, who is widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in Europe, has become a cornerstone of the team's defense and a symbol of the club's recent progression under the tactical guidance of Roberto De Zerbi.

Speaking to the club's official website after signing his new contract, Van de Ven highlighted his deep connection to Spurs and his optimism for the future. 'It's a special moment to sign a new deal and a proud moment for me and my family,' the defender said. 'I've always loved Spurs, from the first day I stepped in here. I love the Club, I love the fans and I've developed really well here. It's clear the direction the Club wants to go in and I want to be a part of it. I'm excited about what's to come.'