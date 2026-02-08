Maya Jama & Ruben Dias burglary 'spooks' Premier League stars with belief that home invaders are being 'tipped off'

A source has told The Sun: "Lots of players at the top clubs are enemies on the pitch but friends off it. They all talk to each other and the big thing they all fear is that someone they trust is betraying them.

"They use the same barbers, car guys, estate agents, removal men and builders. Once a tradesman is trusted by one player, they will get recommended, then they are in with all the players at that club. Some are worried there is a rogue element who is helping them get robbed."

Police are investigating the break in at Dias and Jama’s £4 million ($5m) home in Alderley Edge. It is claimed that goods stolen during that raid are worth over £1m - with designer watches, jewellery, handbags and clothes forming part of the missing items.

A source told The Sun at the time: "They are devastated. The house is the first they have moved into as a couple and is very special to them. Thankfully, neither was at home, but they are very upset that their personal space has been invaded. They love the house because it is tucked away down a very quiet street with no passing traffic."

