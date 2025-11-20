Maya Jama shakes up Love Island schedule for boyfriend Ruben Dias! TV presenter to rack up air miles during separation from Man City defender

Jama does not want to be away from Dias for that long, and the Portugal international will be unable to come to her as City face a packed schedule across multiple competitions. That means any recoupling will have to take place on British shores.

A source has told The Sun: “Maya and Ruben are happier than ever and will be keen to see each other whilst she films All Stars, which is back for an extended run in 2026. He’s extremely unlikely to be able to take time out of training and visit Cape Town so Maya will fly back when she can around ITV’s schedule.”

Maya will head out to Cape Town in the first week of January, with the show starting on the 10th of that month. A week later, Dias and City will be in Premier League derby action against arch-rivals Manchester United.

They have two Champions League matches to take in during the run of Love Island, along with a potential fourth-round fixture in the FA Cup. On the domestic stage, Pep Guardiola’s side will also be taking on the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle. Jama would usually attend a few of those games, having become a regular at the Etihad Stadium of late.