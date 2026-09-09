Marquinhos issues warning to PSG stars as Luis Enrique shows he is 'not afraid' to axe big names ahead of Champions League opener

Marquinhos made clear that every squad member must demonstrate absolute dedication in training or risk being frozen out by the Spanish tactician. Explaining the manager's uncompromising standards ahead of their continental opener, the Brazilian centre-back said: "He's not just making tough decisions this season. He has his own way of managing. The group has to give 100% in training to earn their place. That's what he demands.

"It's up to the players to push themselves to the limit every day. Everyone has to work to earn their place in the group. Sometimes players are left out of the squad. That hurts, but everyone understands. That's football, that's how it is. He's done a very good job managing so far, it's worked. He has his philosophy and he's not afraid to make tough decisions when necessary."