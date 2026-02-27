Getty
Marcus Rashford warned over 'lazy and half-hearted' return to Man Utd as Red Devils legend insists Barcelona transfer depends on star's mindset
Barcelona transfer or Man Utd return: What next for Rashford?
Conflicting reports in Spain have suggested that Barca are yet to make a call on Rashford. They have a purchase option that can be triggered at any time, but are said to be keen on renegotiating the £26 million ($35m) terms of that clause. United are reluctant to lower their asking price, leaving the 28-year-old forward in limbo.
It has been suggested that Michael Carrick, who is hoping to land a permanent contract on the back of his spell as interim United boss, would like to absorb Rashford back into the fold at Old Trafford. The England international still has plenty to offer when performing at the peak of his powers.
Would Rashford be welcomed back to Old Trafford?
United did not see enough of that before sanctioning loan moves to Aston Villa and Barcelona, with Sharpe - speaking in association with BetBrain - telling GOAL of whether the Red Devils should be looking to welcome a familiar face back into their squad: “I love watching Marcus Rashford when Marcus Rashford is in full pomp, playing well, enjoying his football and working hard for the team - off the ball as well as on it. If he feels like he could come back and be the Marcus Rashford of old and is prepared to give 100 per cent in every game, then I’d take him back in a heartbeat. But it’s whether he feels like he is welcome.
“He certainly wasn’t producing the sort of form that he was earlier on in his career. If he’s going to come in and be a bit lazy and a bit half-hearted, like he was before he left, then I don’t want him. I don’t think United can carry a player like that. If he wants to come back and work his socks off and produce magic like he was a few seasons ago, then I’d be delighted to see him back.”
How would Rashford motivate himself at Man Utd?
Rashford has spoken of wanting to remain in Catalunya, with a change of scenery being embraced by a man that joined United at the age of seven. He has said: “I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour.
“People forget this, but 23 years of my life was with Manchester United. So sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me and I'm enjoying everything.”
Pressed on how Rashford could motivate himself back in Manchester if a return to his roots is forced upon him, Sharpe added: “That’s all between Marcus’ ears and what he is looking for. Has the change been enough for him, having a season away and playing at Barcelona for a year? Or has that whet his appetite so he knows he wants to be away permanently? Or is he happy with someone like Michael Carrick, that he knows, who will put an arm round him and hopefully get the best out of him?
“A few good games, some good goals and some hard-working performances and the fans would certainly take him back and be on his side. It all depends on what is going on in Marcus Rashford’s head and what his decisions are, what his ambitions are.”
Red Devils expected to spend again in summer transfer window
United have been faring admirably without Rashford of late, with Carrick overseeing a six-match unbeaten run that has included five victories. The Red Devils are back in the hunt for Champions League qualification.
They are expected to spend again in the summer transfer window, while attempting to piece together a squad that can compete for the Premier League title, and it may be that Rashford is offloaded in a bid to raise funds that can be reinvested elsewhere.
