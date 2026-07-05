Could Marcus Rashford accept a pay cut as part of Man Utd reintegration? Update on return of England forward to Old Trafford as questions are asked of £325,000-a-week deal

United are grappling with a complex financial puzzle as Rashford’s return to the first-team fold beckons. The forward, who spent the last campaign at Camp Nou, is currently tied to a lucrative contract worth approximately £325,000 a week. As United officials work to implement a more balanced salary structure, there have been suggestions that Rashford might need to accept a reduced salary to facilitate a smooth reintegration.

However, the reality of a pay cut remains highly unlikely. With two years left on his current deal, the 28-year-old holds significant leverage, and the club would need him to sign a fresh contract to lower his earnings, according to Manchester Evening News. There are genuine concerns within Old Trafford that maintaining such a high earner could lead to friction within the squad, potentially prompting other key starters to demand parity with the England international's earnings.



