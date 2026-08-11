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Manchester City eye shock move for Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister as Rodri replacement
City identify Mac Allister as potential successor
Manchester City are drawing up contingency plans to mitigate the impending loss of Rodri, with Liverpool’s Mac Allister emerging as a surprise candidate to fill the void, according to talkSPORT.
The Citizens are braced for the exit of the influential Spaniard, who is currently finalizing a move to the Camp Nou. Reports suggest that a deal to take the World Cup-winning captain to Catalonia is now in the advanced stages, with an agreement over a £55 million package expected to be finalised in the coming days.
Losing a player of Rodri's stature represents a monumental challenge for Enzo Maresca, yet replacing the midfield lynchpin has been a primary focus of City’s recruitment strategy throughout the summer. The club has already been active, securing Elliot Anderson for a fee of £116m early in the window.
Furthermore, negotiations are currently underway with Lille for the services of Moroccan teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi. While personal terms have been agreed with the youngster, City officials believe further experience is required in the middle of the park, leading to the internal discussions regarding Mac Allister's suitability for the role.
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A tactical shift for The Sky Blues
The interest in Mac Allister comes at a time when the Argentine international is approaching the final two years of his contract at Anfield. Since his arrival from Brighton in 2023, he has been a consistent presence in the Reds' starting eleven, though his form fluctuated during a difficult campaign for Reds last term.
Despite those struggles, his pedigree as a tactical anchor remains high, having played a vital role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph and Liverpool’s title-winning 2024/25 season. For City, he represents a proven Premier League performer who could potentially adapt to Maresca's complex tactical demands with minimal transition time.
Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has shed light on the internal workings of the City hierarchy, "I know internally Alexis McAllister has been mentioned, but there's been no contact yet, or developments with Liverpool. So that's just more part of a shortlisting process than anything to get excited about," Jacobs explained to talkSPORT.
Navigating a competitive market
The pursuit of a new midfield general is complicated by the exorbitant price tags attached to other targets on City’s radar. Maresca, who recently took the reins, is reportedly an admirer of his former Chelsea charge Enzo Fernandez, while Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton has also been linked with a move to the Etihad.
Jacobs further elaborated on the manager's potential preferences and the current priorities of the recruitment team. "Some people have mentioned Adam Wharton to me as well. So possibly in a perfect world, if Maresca had his say, he might choose to move for Enzo Fernandez. We can't entirely discount it, but the price is a massive stumbling block. And at the moment, City's focus is on trying to get Bouaddi over the line," Jacobs added.
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Evaluating the impact at Anfield
For Liverpool, the prospect of losing one of their primary midfielders to a direct title rival would be a bitter pill to swallow. Mac Allister was a standout performer during their successful title charge, netting five goals from midfield and earning a place in the PFA Team of the Year.
Although he faced criticism and calls to be dropped during the latter stages of the most recent season as the Reds slumped to a fifth-place finish, his underlying statistics and tactical intelligence remain highly regarded by scouts across the league. Whether the Anfield hierarchy would even entertain a bid from City remains a significant hurdle for any potential transfer.
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