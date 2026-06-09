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Cristian Romero to Man Utd?! Red Devils 'prepare offer' for Tottenham captain
United target defensive leader
Man Utd have reportedly identified Romero as a priority defensive target, according to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul. The Red Devils are said to be looking for greater stability at the back and view the Argentina international as an ideal addition to their squad. Romero has established himself as one of the Premier League's most reliable centre-backs since arriving from Atalanta. United have reportedly monitored his situation closely and are now considering a significant move for the 28-year-old.
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Tottenham determined to keep Romero
GiveMeSportclaims that Spurs are reluctant to lose Romero, who has become a central figure in the squad since joining the club. His leadership qualities and aggressive defensive style have helped make him one of the team's most influential players. The Lilywhites are said to view Romero as a key part of their long-term plans.
Any negotiations could prove difficult, with Tottenham expected to demand a substantial fee before considering a sale to a Premier League rival. United, meanwhile, are said to regard the defender as one of their leading transfer targets as they seek to address long-standing issues at the back.
Argentina connection adds appeal
One factor behind United's interest is the prospect of pairing Romero with fellow Argentina international Lisandro Martinez. The two defenders have enjoyed success together at international level and already possess an established understanding. United's defensive injuries over the past 18 months have frequently disrupted team selection and consistency. Romero's experience and quality are reportedly viewed as assets that could help strengthen the side.
However, United aren't the only team chasing Romero's signature. Spanish giants Barcelona are also reportedly monitoring the defender's situation closely.
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Decision time approaching
Attention will now turn to whether United formally submit an offer when the transfer window progresses. Any approach would test Tottenham's resolve to keep one of their most important players, and convincing Spurs to part with their captain is likely to remain the biggest hurdle in any potential deal.
Furthermore, any approach is likely to be made after the World Cup as Romero is in the Argentina squad and is expected to lead the Albiceleste backline in their title defence.