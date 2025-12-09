Getty
'Don't make this personal!' - Liverpool fans flood Mohamed Salah's first social media post after explosive interview as disillusioned forward urged to apologise
Salah rocked the Liverpool boat after being benched
Salah, who has earned legend status across eight memorable seasons with Liverpool, felt the need to speak out in public after being left on the bench for a dramatic 3-3 draw at Leeds. That fixture was the third in a row that the 33-year-old winger has found himself named among the substitutes.
The two-time Premier League title winner has claimed that certain people are trying to force him out of Anfield, a matter of months after committing to a two-year contract extension. He has also suggested that his past achievements - which include 250 goals for the Reds - should make him an almost guaranteed starter, regardless of collective struggles for form.
Salah left out of Liverpool's squad for Inter clash
Many have been quick to condemn his comments, with the boat being rocked at a time in which Liverpool are looking to steer a course towards calmer waters. He has been left out of Arne Slot’s plans for a Champions League clash with Serie A giants Inter at San Siro on Tuesday.
Salah did train alongside the rest of his team-mates before they headed to Italy, but it remains to be seen whether he will pull on a famous red shirt again - with Africa Cup of Nations duty fast approaching. He will head off with his country following a meeting with Brighton on Saturday.
Fans urge outspoken Salah to apologise
Salah is being urged to eat a healthy portion of humble pie and build bridges with those that he has antagonised on and off the field at Liverpool. @carpbedlam has said on social media: “You ruined it Mo, time to apologise mate. Liverpool and it's real fans will forgive you this one.” On a similar note, @PresidentofTW added: “Come back to your senses, apologize to the coach, and trust that Slot will be kind enough to bring you back to the team and put you on the bench again.”
@ATexels said when advising Salah on what should happen next: “Legend at the club, but you are making this look like Isak leaving Newcastle. Please don’t make this personal.” @Lermbda has pointed out that there was “no need for that Mo”, but @W1LLSLive believes there could still be a way back. He said: “Training alone proves he still has the mentality for the club.”
They were all responding to a post from Salah which shows him hitting the gym at Liverpool’s training centre. He has little company there, with Slot’s side in Milan ahead of a return to European action.
What Slot said in response to Salah's comments
When asked about Salah’s comments at his pre-match press conference, Slot told reporters: “I am a firm believer that there is always a possibility to return for a player. But that is not… I can leave it with that I think.” He added when pressed further on whether the Egyptian superstar will represent the club again: “I have no clue. I cannot answer that question at this point in time.”
Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson has stated his hope that Salah will not be phased out. The South American said of his absent team-mate: “I don’t think anything but I hope he plays again for the club.”
Salah, who previously struggled in English football at Chelsea, joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017. He has taken in 420 appearances for the club, helping them to domestic and continental honours.
His new contract is due to run until 2027, taking him to a decade of service on the red half of Merseyside, but serious questions are now being asked of whether said deal will be honoured. Slot is also seeing his future become the subject of intense debate, with the Dutch tactician overseeing just one win from Liverpool’s last six games in all competitions.
