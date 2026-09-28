Liverpool star Cody Gakpo withdraws from Netherlands squad after heavy tackle against Serbia

Andoni Iraola will be sweating on the fitness of one of his key attacking outlets after Gakpo was officially ruled out of the remainder of the international window. The former PSV Eindhoven star started for the Netherlands in their Nations League fixture against Serbia, but his evening was cut short in painful fashion. The incident occurred early in the first half of the match in Belgrade, where the 27-year-old was the victim of a robust challenge. Reports indicate that Gakpo suffered after a tackle from Sasa Lukic, who received a yellow card for the heavy challenge.

The KNVB confirmed on Monday afternoon that the player has already departed the camp to begin his recovery process, leaving a significant void in Xavi's tactical plans for the upcoming matches.