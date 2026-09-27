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Cody Gakpo forced off with ankle injury for Netherlands to deepen Liverpool's international break woes
Early exit for Gakpo against Serbia
Gakpo started the match in Belgrade but had to leave the pitch with the game deadlocked after just 17 minutes. The Netherlands international was subjected to a heavy tackle from Sasa Lukic after 12 minutes. Although Gakpo attempted to play on, he signalled to the bench five minutes later that he could not continue. He went down to receive treatment and was replaced by Ruben van Bommel. Gakpo was pictured holding his ankle before medical staff attended to him, sparking significant concern for Liverpool.
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Liverpool face mounting injury crisis
This setback is yet another blow for Liverpool, who have already lost Alexander Isak. Isak left the Sweden camp on Saturday night with a thigh injury.
Furthermore, Jeremie Frimpong was omitted from the latest matchday squad, although it remains unclear if that was a fitness issue. Gakpo had recently brushed off speculation regarding a transfer to Tottenham or Manchester City to focus on his current club. Iraola will now anxiously await a full medical assessment on Gakpo, hoping the issue is not severe.
Gakpo reflects on a difficult summer
Prior to the injury, Gakpo gave an interview to The Telegraph, where he discussed his recent struggles and commitment to Liverpool. Reflecting on his decision to stay, Gakpo admitted: "It was a difficult summer for me, and my family, and everything surrounding football and life. It’s a very long story. The summer was very tough regarding everything. I just let everything be and see how it came and it worked out in this way, which now it is what it is. We have to do the things we can control to the best of our ability. That’s the only thing I can do and the rest is out of our hands. If I have no control over the situation, I will not worry. I just do my job."
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What next for Liverpool?
Liverpool will hope Gakpo's injury is a minor issue as they prepare for a demanding schedule immediately after the international break. The club face vital Premier League fixtures against Manchester City and Brentford, alongside a European tie against LASK. Netherlands manager Xavi is expected to issue a comprehensive update on Gakpo's condition following the full-time whistle.
What next for Liverpool
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