Kylian Mbappe ‘will NOT be sold’! Real Madrid’s transfer stance revealed as French forward prepares to welcome ‘key backer’ Jose Mourinho to Santiago Bernabeu

Arbeloa quickly moved to refute Mbappe's version of events, further highlighting the disconnect between the players and current coaching staff. He insisted: “I wish I had four forwards. I don’t have four forwards, and I certainly didn’t say anything like that to Mbappé. Perhaps he didn’t understand me. I don’t know what else to tell you. At no point could I tell him that he’s the fourth-choice forward.

"I’m the coach, and I’m the one who decides who plays and who doesn’t. I had a conversation with him before the match. I don’t know how he might have interpreted it. A player who wasn’t on the bench four days ago shouldn’t start today. It’s not a final, it’s not a do-or-die situation. That’s all. I don’t have any problem with anyone.”