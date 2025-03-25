Khiara Keating Man City Women 2024-25Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Khiara Keating returns to Lionesses squad after eight-month absence following impressive Man City comeback as Sarina Wiegman hands Maisie Symonds maiden England call-up amid midfield injury crisis

EnglandUEFA Nations League AWomen's footballK. KeatingM. SymondsEngland vs BelgiumBelgium vs England

Khiara Keating is back in the Lionesses squad for the first time since July ahead of England's double-header with Belgium in the Nations League.








  • Keating back with Lionesses after eight months away
  • Symonds given first call-up amid injury crisis
  • England face Belgium twice in April
