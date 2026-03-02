Jude Bellingham must go to the World Cup! Thomas Tuchel told three reasons why injured Real Madrid star has to make England squad

He is, however, nursing a hamstring problem at present - with said ailment set to keep him sidelined for several weeks - and England boss Tuchel has said: “The club [Real Madrid] is a bit more defensive on the outlook regarding the weeks of his recovery. Jude is pushing, and as we know him, he is determined and super professional.

“He will try everything to be with us in March. Of course we are in contact, that is a normal thing to do, and we wish him all the best... Whatever we can do for him, we will help and support him. It is a little race against time.”

Bellingham has nothing to prove, as a talismanic presence for club and country, and could have been overlooked for Wembley-based friendly dates with Uruguay and Japan regardless - as Tuchel gives others an opportunity to prove their worth.

Ex-Three Lions star Sharpe believes Bellingham will be on the plane, with it impossible to overlook his pedigree and passion. Speaking in association with BetBrain, Sharpe told GOAL: “I wouldn’t have March friendlies as a cut-off point for him. If he gets fully fit and gets back in the Madrid team and starts playing, then I think you have to take him.

“The talent of the bloke, he can play in numerous positions. He’s experienced in big games, the Champions League with Real Madrid stands him in good stead for the World Cup. If he’s fit and playing regularly for Madrid, you have to take him.”