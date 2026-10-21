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'The timing was bad' - James Maddison issues apology to Coventry City fans for badge-kissing celebration after scoring for Tottenham
A bittersweet return against boyhood club
Monday evening marked a significant milestone for Maddison as he took to the pitch for his first start in 526 days following a severe knee injury. The playmaker announced his return in style, breaking the deadlock with a superb curling strike to help Spurs secure a crucial 3-1 victory.
The result held extra weight for the north London outfit, securing their first Premier League three points of the campaign and lifting them off the foot of the table. Omar Marmoush and Ben Davies also found the back of the net to wrap up a vital win.
However, the occasion proved complicated for Maddison. His long-awaited comeback start happened to fall against his hometown team and former employers. Following the match, he took to social media on Tuesday, sharing a photo alongside Coventry supporters while holding their shirt to address the ensuing backlash over his celebration.
- Action Plus
'I will 100% apologise'
Taking to social media to clear the air, Maddison explained that his badge-kissing gesture was a pre-meditated tribute to Tottenham for their unwavering support during his lengthy rehabilitation. "I had already planned my first goal back," he wrote on his Instagram story. "I was kissing the badge of this club who has supported me and my family through the darkest days of my career over the past 18 months."
Despite the passionate display for his current side, the England midfielder was quick to reiterate his deep-rooted affection for the Sky Blues. He made it clear that no disrespect was intended towards the club that launched his career.
"I absolutely adore and love Coventry City. All my close friends and family know that," Maddison continued. "I'm a fan and always will be and I will 100% apologise to anyone who thought the timing was bad as my first goal back just happened to be against my hometown club. Good luck to Frank [Lampard] and the boys for the rest of the season."
Football arrogance and a competitive squad
Maddison originally suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage last April, gradually working his way back through a series of substitute appearances before finally reclaiming a starting berth. His resilient mindset has already drawn praise from onlookers, including former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who highlighted the midfielder's unshakeable self-belief.
"Even though they've brought in a lot of attacking talent, he will still think no one's better than him because he's that type of character," Carragher told Sky Sports. "He has that football arrogance that I like in players."
The Spurs squad is growing increasingly competitive as key figures return to full fitness. Monday night also witnessed Dejan Kulusevski making his own long-awaited comeback from a knee issue, adding further depth to the attacking ranks.
- AFP
A battle for attacking supremacy
Tottenham now face the challenge of integrating their returning stars while maintaining their newfound winning momentum. With their first league victory finally secured, Spurs must build on this result to climb further up the Premier League standings.
For Maddison, the immediate focus will be on cementing his place in the starting XI amidst fierce competition. As Carragher noted: "It will be interesting to see where he fits in eventually because there are a lot of players at Tottenham in the attacking positions, especially with Kulusevski back." The playmaker will need to prove his fitness and form consistently to remain the focal point of Spurs' attack.
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