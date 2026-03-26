How much will Jack Grealish cost? £50m transfer fee claim as Everton, Wrexham & MLS teams are linked with Man City winger

His experience and talent - as a Premier League and Champions League title winner - would be of obvious interest to David Moyes heading forward. It does, however, remain to be seen whether Grealish will open 2026-27 in familiar surroundings or entirely new ones.

Quizzed on whether he expects the Toffees to put an agreement in place, Dunne - in an exclusive interview with GOAL that saw the Irishman speaking in association with Betinia - said: “I think for Grealish, I think he proved enough in the first part of the season that he would be a valuable player for Everton. Whether they can go and spend 50 million on him, I don't know, they might try and renegotiate a little bit but there has to be a desire from Everton to get a player of his quality in full-time, get him in for a full season.

“They're doing really well, hopefully they can get a European place this year and that adds to the attraction of not just Grealish coming but another couple of top players and I've thought with Everton, they've got the right manager in place. They don't need to be signing 10 players, they need to start adding two or three pieces of quality and certainly Jack Grealish is one of those pieces.”