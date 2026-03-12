Goal.com
Live
Paris Saint-Germain FC v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

How NIGHTMARE set of Champions League results for Premier League clubs impacts hopes of five qualifying spots again next season

The Premier League's quest to secure a fifth Champions League qualification spot again for next season was dealt a hammer blow this week following a string of disastrous results on Europe's elite stage. UEFA’s European Performance Spots (EPS) are awarded to the two nations whose clubs perform best across all three major European competitions, but the English top flight is suddenly looking over its shoulder.

  • Nightmare results for English giants

    Manchester City were humbled 3-0 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, while Chelsea suffered a bruising 5-2 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. These results follow a midweek trend that saw Tottenham beaten 5-2 by Atletico Madrid, Liverpool falling 1-0 to Galatasaray, and Newcastle held to a 1-1 draw at home by Barcelona, leaving the coefficient race wide open and the gap to Spain and Germany closing rapidly.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-MAN CITYAFP

    Understanding the coefficient battle

    The EPS system divides a nation's total coefficient points by its number of competing teams. England remains atop the standings with an average of 22.513, but several Premier League sides are now on the brink of a premature exit. If City, Chelsea, and Spurs fail to overturn their deficits, the total pool of points available to England will dry up. This would mirror the 2023-24 season, when England appeared destined for an EPS slot before Arsenal and Man City unexpectedly crashed out in the quarter-finals, allowing other nations to leapfrog the Premier League in the final rankings.

  • The numbers behind the coefficient race

    Despite the recent setbacks, England maintains its lead at the summit of the coefficient table with an average of 22.513. This provides a comfortable cushion over Spain (18.031) and Germany (18.000), though the gap is no longer so commanding. The system rewards consistency across all tiers; every victory earns a nation two points, while a draw contributes one.

    Beyond match results, the "bonus point" structure plays a pivotal role in the final standings. Progressing through the knockout stages adds vital weight to the average, with the Champions League offering the highest reward at 1.5 points, followed by 1 point for the Europa League and 0.5 for the Conference League. These incentives, combined with the weighted points already awarded for league phase finishing positions, mean that deep runs in the primary tournament are the fastest way to secure the extra qualification slot.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Aston Villa FC v FC Salzburg - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    Thursday night pressure for chasing pack

    Focus now shifts to the Europa and Conference Leagues, where Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace must pick up the slack. Every single point now carries immense weight for the final seasonal coefficient. If these clubs secure deep runs, they could provide the necessary buffer to stave off the threat from La Liga and the Bundesliga.

0