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Harry Kane has ‘hat in the ring’ for 2026 Ballon d’Or but is not guaranteed Golden Ball - with ex-England striker discussing ‘best player in the world’
Bayern, PSG & Spain superstars in the running
Any one of those superstar performers could walk away with first prize when the final votes are tallied. Paris Saint-Germain have gone back-to-back in the Champions League-winning stakes, while Spain claimed a global title at the 2026 World Cup.
Real Madrid striker Mbappe made history at that event, becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer, while talismanic figures at the Allianz Arena posted some stunning numbers on the goal and assist fronts last season.
Kane found the target on 73 occasions across his outings for club and country, with the evergreen 33-year-old considered by many to be deserving of the ‘best player on the planet’ tag. He has been confirmed as a Ballon d’Or contender, with the 30-player shortlist being revealed.
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Has Kane done enough to win 2026 Ballon d'Or?
Quizzed on whether Kane should fill top spot, given all that he has achieved over the course of the last 12 months, former England frontman Cole - who was speaking in association with Unibet Casino - told GOAL: “It depends what the votes are during the Ballon d'Or, what people are voting for. You can only look at things like that.
“I mean, sometimes people win the Ballon d'Or, very unexpected people have won the Ballon d'Or. It's all about perceptions and what people want. His hat's in the ring. He had a fantastic season for Bayern, so his hat's definitely in the ring. But who knows when it comes to the Ballon d'Or.”
Is Mbappe the best player on the planet?
The Ballon d’Or is supposed to be a prize that rewards ability, not trophy wins. All-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated that scene over the course of the last 20 years or so, but have started to see their respective crowns passed on.
If talent is being recognised, not medals, should that ranking system see France forward Mbappe climb to the summit - with the 27-year-old boasting pace and goal-scoring instincts that set him apart from many of his contemporaries?
When that question was put to 1999 Treble winner Cole, the ex-Manchester United striker - who knows all about hitting the back of the net - said: “The best player in the world? He's up there, isn't he? He's up there. If you look at what he's done, not just for France, but for Real Madrid and teams like that, you've got to put him up there.
“If you ask people who they believe is the best player in the world now, his name will be bandied about all the time. But like I said, it depends on what people's views are on how they judge certain things, to why they get to who wins the Ballon d'Or.”
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2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony: Date & venue
Madrid ‘Galactico’ Mbappe, despite all that he has achieved, has never finished higher than third in the Ballon d’Or poll. He appears destined to be left empty-handed again in 2026, with others seemingly staking stronger claims to Golden Ball nods.
His time should come, alongside Barcelona wonderkid Yamal, with Kane - who is heading into an Indian summer of his playing career - doing enough to justify a standing at the very top of the global game. The most prestigious of individual accolades will be handed out in London on October 26.
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