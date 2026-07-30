'I was at my peak!' - Fermin Lopez recovering from 'the worst summer' of his life as Barcelona star admits he 'needed help' dealing with missing Spain's World Cup success

The emotional impact of his forced exclusion was so severe that Fermin initially refused to tune into the tournament. Speaking to Catalunya Radio's Tot Costa from Barcelona's pre-season camp in England, he confessed that watching Spain play was simply too painful.

"It's been the worst summer of my life. I was at my peak, everything was going well, and then the injury happened," Fermin admitted. "You learn from these situations, but it's true that I've had a really tough summer. I've gotten through it thanks to my family, my partner, and my friends. I needed help. I already had it before, but my coach has helped me a lot to get through it.

"I didn't watch the first few matches of the Spanish national team in the World Cup. I couldn't. I wanted to be there at the World Cup. Let me make it clear that it made me very happy to see my teammates win the World Cup. Towards the end of the World Cup, I felt a bit better and decided to go see the final live in New York."







