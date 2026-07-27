How to buy Barcelona vs Al Ahly tickets: Joan Gamper Trophy 2026 prices, kick-off time & more

Barcelona's traditional pre-season curtain-raiser returns to a familiar home this year, and it comes with a historic twist. The 61st edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy will see Egyptian giants Al Ahly become the first African side ever to take part in the fixture, when they face the Blaugrana at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, 19 August 2026.

The match doubles as Barcelona's first home game of the 2026/27 season and the club's official squad presentation, making it one of the most anticipated Gamper editions in years. It's also the first time the trophy has been staged at Spotify Camp Nou since the stadium's reopening, after recent editions were played away from home at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys and the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Let GOAL walk you through how to buy tickets for Barcelona vs Al Ahly, how much they cost, and what else you should know before you go.

When is the Barcelona vs Al Ahly match?

Date Fixture Location Tickets 19 August 2026 Barcelona vs Al Ahly Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Tickets

How to buy Barcelona vs Al Ahly tickets

The safest route is through FC Barcelona's official ticketing channels, where members get priority access ahead of general sale. With this fixture carrying extra weight as both the squad presentation and the first Gamper match back at Camp Nou, expect tickets to move fast; buying as early as possible is the smart play.

Camp Nou is still in a phased reopening following its renovation, so seating capacity may be tighter than a normal matchday. The stadium is split across four main stands:

Tribuna – the premium central stand with the best sightlines

Lateral – side stands offering panoramic views of the pitch

Gol Sud – behind one goal

Gol Nord – behind the opposite goal

If official tickets sell out, or you want more flexibility on seating, trusted resale platforms such as StubHub also carry listings for Barcelona vs Al Ahly.

How much are Barcelona vs Al Ahly tickets?

Prices depend on stand, tier, and how close to matchday you buy. Early listings start from around €24 for general seating, climbing toward €199 and up for premium central areas. On the resale market, packages have been listed from roughly £330–£375, a sign of the early demand this clash is already generating.

As always, prices tend to rise the closer you get to kick-off, so locking in seats early is the more affordable option.

Have Barcelona and Al Ahly played before?

Yes, this isn't the first time these two giants have met, even if it's been a while. The August 19 clash will be their fourth meeting overall, and Barça have won every previous encounter:

Date Competition Venue Result April 1961 Friendly Mokhtar El Tetsh Stadium, Cairo Barcelona 6-1 Al Ahly April 2007 Al Ahly Centenary friendly Cairo International Stadium Barcelona 4-0 Al Ahly July 2009 Wembley Cup Wembley Stadium, London Barcelona 4-1 Al Ahly

Despite the lopsided history, this meeting carries extra significance: it will be Al Ahly's first-ever visit to Camp Nou, and their chance to test themselves against Barça's current crop on the club's own turf for the first time.

What to expect from Barcelona vs Al Ahly

This is only the second-ever meeting between the two clubs, with their solitary previous encounter dating back nearly two decades making the reunion at Camp Nou all the more significant. Al Ahly arrive as one of Africa's most successful sides, while Barça use the occasion to unveil their squad to supporters, including any new arrivals, just before the new season kicks off domestically.

Expect a high-tempo pre-season test for both sides, a full house at Camp Nou, and a proper sense of occasion as Barcelona's season officially gets underway.

Where is the Barcelona vs Al Ahly match being held?

Barcelona officially returned to Spotify Camp Nou on 22 November 2025 after more than two years playing home matches at Montjuïc during redevelopment. The stadium remains in a phased reopening, with capacity and services still expanding. This clash marks the first time in several years the Gamper Trophy has been played at Barcelona's redeveloped home, giving the Barça vs Al Ahly face-off an extra layer of occasion.