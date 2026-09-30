'Not changed a bit!' – Erling Haaland unaffected by Man City financial breach verdict as Norway camp rally around striker

Despite the storm brewing over Manchester City's off-field conduct, Haaland appears to be taking the headlines in his stride. The 26-year-old marksman has been away on international duty as details emerged regarding the Premier League's verdict on City's financial breaches. While the football world reacts to the implications of the 'sham contract' findings, Haaland's focus remains firmly fixed on his duties for Norway as they prepare to face Wales in a crucial Nations League encounter at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Haaland was conspicuously kept away from the media spotlight following Norway's recent defeat to Portugal, leading to speculation about his frame of mind. However, his international teammates have been quick to dismiss any suggestions that the forward is distracted by the chaos surrounding his club. The striker, who arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2022, was not at the club during the nine-season period under investigation, but as the club's most marketable asset, he inevitably remains at the centre of the narrative.