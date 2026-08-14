Djed Spence arrives in Italy for Inter medical ahead of €35m transfer from Tottenham

Spence has arrived in Italy to finalise his blockbuster summer transfer to Inter. According to TuttoMercato, the Spurs defender landed in Milan late on Thursday night ahead of his scheduled medical with the Serie A giants on Friday. The two European clubs have reached a comprehensive agreement over a transfer fee worth an initial €31.5 million (£27m). The lucrative deal also includes various performance-related add-ons that could easily take the final package up to €35m (£30m).

Furthermore, Spurs have smartly retained a ten per cent sell-on clause for any future sale. Spence reportedly had absolutely no issues agreeing personal terms with the Italian heavyweights, signalling the end of his unpredictable four-year stint in north London.