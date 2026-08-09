'The situation is very clear' - Diego Simeone sends message to Arsenal and Barcelona over Julian Alvarez transfer links

Simeone has drawn a line in the sand regarding Alvarez's future, using a press conference in Seoul to reiterate that Atletico Madrid are not looking to sell. The Argentine tactician emphasised that the club’s hierarchy is fully aligned on keeping the 26-year-old, regardless of the noise surrounding a potential move to the Premier League or a domestic rival in La Liga.

"The situation is very clear, the club made a decision that [Atleti's CEO] Miguel Angel Gil Marin explained very well," Simeone told reporters ahead of a pre-season friendly against Premier League giants Manchester City. "From the sporting side, we are very happy to have a player like Julian, and from a sporting perspective we will help him to continue growing, to continue improving, and to give us back what he has given us over these two years, which was a great deal.

"We have some precedents, we already saw what happened with [Antoine] Griezmann, I don’t see any other way than to work from a sporting perspective as we have to and try to help as we have done these past two years."