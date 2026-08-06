In an irony that may be no coincidence, Barcelona's progress in negotiations to sign Manchester City midfield star Rodri has coincided with a sharp decline in their efforts to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. It raises an obvious question: have financial constraints pushed the Catalan club to sacrifice the "Alvarez dream" to secure the Rodri deal?

Alvarez had topped the Spanish champions' priority list this summer, the man earmarked to compensate for the anticipated departure of Poland's Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona lodged an initial offer of 100 million euros. Atletico's management met it with a flat refusal, insisting they would keep the 26-year-old.

From insistence to surrender: Atletico closes the door

According to what journalist Matteo Moretto revealed on "Marca" radio, Barcelona's management now considers the Alvarez deal practically impossible, a losing cause too, after every attempt to shift Atletico's rigid stance failed throughout the summer.

Deco left nothing on the table. The sporting director travelled to Madrid this week to meet Fernando Hidalgo, the Argentine striker's agent.

Reports also indicate Alvarez may reaffirm his desire to leave as soon as he returns to training next week, piling pressure on the Rojiblancos.

Atletico showed no flexibility despite all of it. That prompted Barcelona to raise the white flag and write the deal off as near impossible.

Will the financial crisis force Barcelona to choose?

The timing tells its own story. The stalling of the Alvarez deal has coincided with accelerating steps to sign Rodri, and that raises a fundamental question in the corridors of the Camp Nou: has the management realised it cannot finance both deals under Financial Fair Play constraints?

The Rodri deal alone could cost the club's coffers more than 80 million euros, plus a huge salary. Add the Alvarez fee north of 100 million euros and the sums fall outside Barcelona's realistic calculations this summer.

Deco's sporting department appears to have prioritised the midfield, reinforcing it with a player of Rodri's calibre at the expense of the centre-forward position, especially with cheaper options on the market.

Attacking options shrink: Barcelona searches for an alternative

Withdrawing from the Alvarez race, Barcelona have begun exploring attacking alternatives. The backup options are falling away fast. Joao Pedro is close to renewing his contract with Chelsea, Eli Junior Kroupi will be out for months through injury, and Fisnik Asllani is on the verge of Leipzig.

Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic, a free agent after leaving Juventus, remains one of the most prominent names in the frame. He is awaiting an offer from Barcelona amid competition from Turkey's Besiktas. Nigeria's Victor Osimhen has also been offered to the club.

The question stays open. Was Rodri the real reason behind Barcelona giving up on Alvarez? The coming days will reveal whether the Catalan club has sacrificed the dream striker to secure the "rock" of the midfield, or whether Atletico's obstinacy alone is what aborted the deal.