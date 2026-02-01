'I watched clips on YouTube' - Hugo Ekitike gives humble response to Steven Gerrard after Liverpool legend compares star striker to Fernando Torres

While on punditry duty for TNT Sports, Gerrard dared to compare Ekitike to former Anfield favourite Torres, who scored 81 goals in 142 games for Liverpool between 2007 and 2011.

"It's Torres-like. He just gets it out of his feet and it's that toe poke. He reminds me of Torres, this player, every time I watch him," Gerrard said. "He's scoring similar types of goals, where if you give him space in the channel, he'll run it, he's too quick, you can't catch him and he's deadly.

"There are a lot of similarities, pace, power, you can score, you can assist."

These comments were then put to Ekitike, who admitted that he wasn't able to watch Torres' Liverpool teams as a youngster but is aware of the striker's legacy. Ekitike responded: "Back in the day, I couldn’t watch the Premier League to be honest, my mum didn't pay so I couldn't see! I have watched some clips of YouTube. I will never put myself on that bracket. He was an incredible player. If I reach his level it would be great. I have to keep working."

