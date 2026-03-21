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Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola breaks silence after becoming favourite to take La Liga job amid Tottenham and Crystal Palace interest
Athletic lead race for Iraola
Iraola has moved to the top of the shortlist at San Mames, with the Basque side identifying him as the ideal successor to Ernesto Valverde. With Valverde expected to step down at the end of the current campaign, the La Liga outfit are moving quickly to secure a replacement.
The link is driven by a deep historical connection, as Iraola made over 500 appearances for the club during his playing days. This emotional tie has put the Basque club in pole position to lure him away from the Vitality Stadium when his deal concludes in June.
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Iraola responds to exit rumours
Following Bournemouth’s recent 2-2 draw with Manchester United, the Spaniard was quick to address the mounting speculation regarding his future and the links to his former employers.
"No, it doesn't have anything to do with me," Iraola told reporters. "Probably as a supporter because it is my club but no it doesn't affect the situation. I've said it a lot of times I'm very happy here. I have a great relationship with the club and it's true that we will have to take a decision according to this but it's a situation I have had most of my years as manager. It is not new to me."
Premier League interest intensifies
Despite the pull of a return to Spain, Iraola remains a highly-coveted manager within the English top flight. Both Tottenham and Palace have discussed the Spaniard as a potential candidate to refresh their leadership during the summer window, according to the Daily Mail.
His work on the south coast has seen Bournemouth transform into a side capable of challenging for European qualification. This tactical evolution has significantly boosted his reputation among the Premier League clubs, complicating Bournemouth's hopes of a simple renewal.
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Bournemouth seeking urgent clarity
Bournemouth are desperate to keep hold of their manager but are currently facing an uphill battle. Iraola, who is out of contract in the summer, has been leaning towards agreeing new terms with Bournemouth, but the lure of his former club and interest from bigger Premier League sides has complicated negotiations.
The Cherries hierarchy is now pushing for a definitive answer to begin their planning for next season. The club hopes to get an indication of his decision in the coming days as they look to secure the long-term future of their project leader.
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