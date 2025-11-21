Getty Images
'Live in the past' - Barcelona reiterate Lionel Messi transfer stance after seeing stunning loan move from MLS side Inter Miami mooted
American dream: New contract for Messi at Inter Miami
Messi is in no position to rejoin Barca on a permanent basis, as he continues to chase the American dream in MLS with Inter Miami. He has been in South Florida since 2023 and recently committed to a new three-year contract.
Said deal will take him beyond his 40th birthday and through the 2028 season in North America. MLS bosses have revealed that a calendar change is on the way that will bring the U.S. game in line with rival divisions around the world - as they play from autumn until spring, rather than through the summer.
Messi return? Laporta addresses transfer talk
That means windows in which to spend the MLS post-season in Europe are closing for Messi and Co. It has been suggested that he could head back to Barcelona in a bid to remain sharp ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
The Blaugrana have, however, distanced themselves from those rumours. Laporta previously said: "Out of respect for Messi, our players, and our members, it's not the time to speculate with unrealistic scenarios."
Barca’s president has now stated on the same subject: "Leo Messi’s return as a player is something just not realistic. As of now, he has a contract with Inter Miami. The club is building a project for the present and future. It's complicated, and if you live in the past you hardly move forward."
Barca are working on arranging a friendly or exhibition match that would allow Messi to play at Camp Nou one last time. Plans have also been revealed for a statue that will immortalise the eight-time Ballon d’Or outside an iconic venue.
Family ties: Messi & Antonela plan return to Catalunya
Messi has offered no indication that he is looking for a playing return to Barcelona, but has admitted that he and wife Antonela intend to move their family back to Catalunya at some stage.
The South American superstar has told SPORT: "I really want to go back there, we miss Barcelona a lot. My wife and I, the kids, are constantly talking about Barcelona and the idea of moving back. We have our house there, everything, so that's what we want. I'm really looking forward to going back to the stadium when it's finished because since I left for Paris, I haven't been back to Camp Nou, and then they moved to Montjuic."
He added after being named the most beloved player in Barca’s history: "Obviously, I'm going to come back. I'm going to be at the stadium like any other fan, following the team, the club, and being just another supporter. For now, I'll be here [Miami] for a few more years, most likely, but we'll return to Barcelona because, as I've always said, it's my place, my home. We miss it a lot, so we'll be back there."
Camp Nou Leo Messi: Stadium renaming rumours rubbished
Many are looking forward to seeing Messi play at Camp Nou again, in any capacity, with professional ties at Barcelona being severed in emotional circumstances when leaving for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in 2021.
Close friend and current Inter Miami colleague Jordi Alba has said of a special event being organised: "For me, it was a bitter pill to swallow to see him leave overnight. That farewell wasn't ideal for him. I trust that the tribute will happen and that it will be a great celebration. I found out through the press, and it was a tough blow for everyone. His departure wasn't the best, or the one he would have liked, that tribute will be paid to him one way or another."
Barcelona will not be renaming their famous stadium ‘Camp Nou Leo Messi’, with more speculation there being rubbished, but will always leave their door open for a prodigal son to return to his spiritual home whenever the day comes for that path to be trodden.
